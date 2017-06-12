College credit for drone pilots

Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) has partnered with the Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) Small UAS Safety Certification program. Students who complete the USI program will also received three college credits.

The Small UAS Safety Certification program includes a complete curriculum package with all course materials, including a 400-page academic textbook, instructor aids, and course content packaged in USI’s digital Learning Management System.

The FAA estimates that there could be anywhere from 400,000 to 2.3 million licensed remote pilots by 2020.

USI boasts a network of nearly 100 USI Certified Instructors throughout the United States who have already educated thousands of students, according to company officials.

“Recognizing the quality of USI’s curriculum suites, and the powerful support of the ARGUS name, Northwestern Michigan College has recently made an unprecedented endorsement of this group,” said Alex Bloye, NMC’s Director of Aviation. “Our partnership creates a direct pathway from high school programs using the USI curriculum to NMC’s nationally ranked Unmanned Systems Program, and ultimately to an amazing career in an industry hungry for highly trained talent.”

“Northwestern Michigan College is a top ranked premier college offering world-class aviation education programs geared towards manned and unmanned aviation. The Unmanned Safety Institute is honored to enter into an articulation agreement with Northwestern Michigan College and award students with college credit and our industry certification,” said Aaron Greenwald, president at USI.