Fuel exhaustion brings down float plane

The pilot reported that about 10 miles from his destination airport he exhausted his fuel supply.

Subsequently, the engine experienced a total loss of engine power and he made an emergency landing in a soft dirt field in Andover, Minnesota.

During the landing roll, the amphibious float-equipped Flight Design CTLS nosed over and came to rest on its back after the floats dug into the dirt.

The pilot reported that he did not visually check the fuel quantity prior to flight, but believed he had a sufficient quantity.

He added there were no mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

A post-accident examination of the airplane revealed substantial damage to the fuselage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper fuel management and preflight planning, which resulted in the total loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion and a forced landing in a field where the airplane nosed over.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA151

This June 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.