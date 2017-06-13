Video: Patrouille de France’s U.S. tour

Daher’s support of the Patrouille de France aerobatic team’s trans-Atlantic crossing for its U.S. tour that honored America’s entry into World War I is highlighted in a new video now available online.

For the multi-stop trip from Europe to North America, Daher provided a TBM 930, which flew ahead of the French Air Force aerobatic team’s 10 Alpha Jets and two support airplanes.

Using the TBM 930’s Garmin GSR 56 satellite voice and data transceiver – which is offered as part of the aircraft’s avionics package – Daher Chief Test Pilot Stéphane Jacques provided real-time information to the Patrouille de France’s leader, validating meteorological and general conditions while in flight and for the refueling stopovers at airports in Keflavik (Iceland), Kangerlussak (Greenland) and Goose Bay (Canada).

In the three-minute commemorative video, Lt. Col. Gauthier Dewas, ‎Commanding Officer of the Patrouille de France, acknowledged the benefit of having reliable reports of the meteorological conditions relayed by the TBM 930 during the northern Atlantic flight segments.

Invited by the U.S. government as part of activities marking the 100th anniversary of country’s entry into World War I, the Patrouille de France performed at locations from coast-to-coast during March, April and May, including a fly-over of New York — sequences of which are included in the commemorative video.