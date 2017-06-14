Formation flight into Oshkosh ends badly

The pilot reported that during the final approach to land as part of a formation flight into Oshkosh, Wisconsin, he was focused on monitoring the plane that landed in front of him, and his airplane’s airspeed indicator.

As a result, he inadvertently flew below the normal glide path, impacted terrain, and sheared off the nose landing gear.

The Van’s RV-12 sustained substantial damage to the firewall.

The pilot did not report any preimpact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to monitor the airplane’s glide path during the final approach, which resulted in a low approach path and impact with terrain.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA159

This June 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.