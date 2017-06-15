History of Alaska bush pilots documented in Cowboys of the Sky

Now aviation is “Cowboys of the Sky” by Steven C. Levi.

The book is a history of Alaska bush pilots from the 1920s to the 1960s and includes all of those stories you heard, like the Great Corpse Rush, the Arctic Bump and Harold “Thrill ‘em, chill ‘em., Spill ‘em, but no Kill ‘em” Gillam,” Levi said.

The book is available at authormasterminds.com for $12.95 in softcover and $6.95 for the ebook.