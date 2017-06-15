Takeoff goes awry

The pilot reported that he departed to the north with a left crosswind. Once the Aeronca 7AC became airborne, it weathervaned into the wind and veered left of the runway at the airport in East Moriches, N.Y.

The left wing clipped a tree, and the airplane subsequently nosed over.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical problems with the airplane or engine. He added it was probably a combination of “not doing enough things” that resulted in the loss of directional control.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control while taking off in a crosswind, which resulted in a collision with a tree.

NTSB Identification: ERA15LA251

This June 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.