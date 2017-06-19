Bird dents 172

According to the student pilot, while flying en route to his home airport, the Cessna 172 sustained a bird strike to the right wing.

He reported that he checked the flight controls and engine performance, and made the decision to continue the flight to his destination in Upperville, Virginia.

He added that during the approach he noticed that it took an abnormal amount of left aileron to maintain level flight; however, he landed the airplane without further incident.

A subsequent examination of the airplane revealed that the airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing spar.

Probable cause: An inflight bird strike, which resulted in wing spar damage.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA241

This June 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.