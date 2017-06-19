Flying a Zenith 750 to Puerto Rico

Galin Hernandez of PuertoRicoFlyer.com sent us these photos, taken between May 30-June 2, 2017, when he flew a Zenith 750 STOL (N750JH) from St. Augustine, Florida, to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

“The trip covered over 1,324 miles in 16.8 hours of flying,” he reported, adding he averaged 68 knots during the entire trip. “It took four days and I landed in four different countries.”

“For the most part the trip was uneventful, but it was still a great adventure,” he said. “Here are some photos of the trip. I also posted a video (which you can see below).”