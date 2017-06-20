Pilot seriously injured in crash

The pilot said he was approaching his airstrip in Quitman, Texas, at low speed with the Eros 1650R in the landing configuration when the wind “stopped.”

The airplane lost altitude and hit the top of a tree at the end of the runway. The airplane then hit the ground and nosed over. The pilot sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain adequate airspeed for the approach to landing.

NTSB Identification: CEN15LA266

This June 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.