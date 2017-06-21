See the stars at 9I0

An Astronomy Night Fly-In is planned this weekend, June 23-24, 2017, at Havana Regional Airport (9I0 – Niner-India-Zero) in Illinois.

“We will have nine ‘Deep Space’ telescopes set up from the University of Illinois Astronomy Club,” reports Michael Purpura, Illinois State Liaison of the Recreational Aviation Foundation

To give us just an idea of what to expect, Bob Martin snapped these pictures the other night at the airport just as the sun was going down.