Senate committee rejects Trump’s plan to spin off ATC

The Hill is reporting that a Senate committee did not include President Trump’s controversial proposal to separate air traffic control from the federal government in a must-pass aviation bill.

The post reports that Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), who leads the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said the Senate’s long-term reauthorization of the FAA will not include the spinoff plan, citing the lack of support for the idea on his panel. “We don’t have the votes to pass that in our committee at the moment,” the story quotes Thune.

Thune said the House of Representatives will have to take the lead on efforts to transfer the country’s air navigation system to a private corporation.

Meanwhile Thune noted that final touches are being added to the FAA reauthorization bill. The FAA’s legal authority expires at the end of September.