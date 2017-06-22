Concorde Battery receives TSO for sealed lead acid batteries

Concorde Battery Corporation has received Technical Standard Order, TSO-C173a, authorization for the RG24-15, RG24-15M, and RG24-16 13.6 family of sealed lead acid batteries. The authorization confirms the batteries meet the Minimum Operational Performance Standards (MOPS).

The batteries undergo rigorous testing, ensuring optimal performance on a fixed wing aircraft or rotorcraft in the most extreme on-board environments, according to company officials.

The approval guarantees the batteries meet MOPS minimizing the testing involved with incorporating the batteries into new type designs, STCs or individual type certified aircraft by way of field approval.