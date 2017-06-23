Super Cub’s landing goes awry

The pilot was landing at a remote, off airport site in Palmer, Alaska, in a homebuilt, tailwheel-equipped PA-18 Super Cub. He made two passes over the short strip, and while setting up to land on the third pass, he lost sight of his intended touchdown spot and landed longer than he had anticipated.

After landing he applied the breaks heavily and the airplane nosed over, coming to rest inverted.

The wing struts were substantially damaged.

The pilot stated that there were no preaccident mechanical anomalies with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s excessive use of brakes during the landing roll resulting in a nose over.

NTSB Identification: ANC15CA045

This June 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.