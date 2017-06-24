CNBC poll results: America says hands off the FAA

CNBC released the results of a quarterly “All America Economic Survey” June 20, 2017, conducted by Hart Research Associates on a wide range of topics, including public-private partnerships, infrastructure, and a proposal to spin off the air traffic control system from the FAA into a private non-profit corporation.

As part of the survey, respondents were asked their opinion on a “proposal to shift control of the U.S. air traffic control system from the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, to a private, non-profit entity that would be governed by representatives of the major U.S. airlines and others. The FAA would have some oversight of this new entity, but would no longer manage the air traffic control system.”

Respondents were given arguments in favor and against this proposal.

According to the results, 53% of respondents said this proposal would be a “bad idea,” as opposed to 33% who responded that it was a “good idea.

“The American people have once again spoken, and they are clear that they believe that putting private, big-airline interests in charge of the air traffic control system is a bad idea,” said Selena Shilad, Executive Director of the Alliance for Aviation Across America.

The CNBC survey had a sample size of 800 individuals, with a margin of error of +/-3.5%.

According to Hart Research, 37% of survey respondents identified themselves as moderate, 34% as conservative, and 21% as liberal.

The full survey results are available here.