Luiz Antonio Dal Magro sent us this photo, explaining: “A glider makes a low pass over the runway at São Miguel do Oeste (SSOE) in Brazil.”
Richard says
That picture of the glider with that huge wingspan is beautiful. I wonder what the wing span is?
