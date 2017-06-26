Angel dust

Robert Talarczyk of HighAndMightyPhoto.com/DarkhorseDesign-USA.com of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, sent us this photo of Lieutenant Lance Benson, USN, Blue Angel #4 in his F/A-18 Hornet breaking out and pushing 700 mph plus off Ocean City, Maryland.
Robert Talarczyk of HighAndMightyPhoto.com/DarkhorseDesign-USA.com of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, sent us this photo of Lieutenant Lance Benson, USN, Blue Angel #4 in his F/A-18 Hornet breaking out and pushing 700 mph plus off Ocean City, Maryland.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.