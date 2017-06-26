Distracted pilot hits Beechcraft

While taxiing as a flight of two at the airport in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the pilot of a red Beechcraft D17S stopped his airplane so that he could conduct a run-up of the engine.

The pilot of a blue Beechcraft lost visual contact with the red Beechcraft while changing frequencies on his radio and hit the left aft section of the red Beechcraft, which resulted in substantial damage to the left wing.

Both of the pilots reported there were no pre-impact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframes or engines that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: While taxiing as a flight of two, the pilot of the blue Beechcraft became distracted and hit the red Beechcraft, which had stopped.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA145B

