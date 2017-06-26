Reno Air Races chairman resigns

Micheal Crowell, president and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, has resigned, effective immediately.

Crowell, who held the position for the last two and a half years, told the board of directors he is stepping down to focus on his wife’s health.

“While we conduct a search for a new CEO, Joey Scolari, CEO of Scolari’s Markets and a board member, will serve as interim CEO,” officials said in a prepared release. “Joey will work with RARA staff, including new COO Tony Logoteta, to continue planning for the 54th National Championship Air Races in September.”

This year’s races are slated for Sept. 13-17, 2017, at Reno-Stead Airport (KRTS) in Nevada.