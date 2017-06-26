Sporty’s updates online FIRC

Sporty’s has updated its online Flight Instructor Refresher Course, adding the option for Sporty’s to process CFI renewal paperwork and issue a temporary certificate.

Additionally, hundreds of content updates have been made to meet the latest FAA guidance, as well as include the latest general aviation technology. The updated FIRC also provides links to Sporty’s and FAA’s resources, according to company officials.

Sporty’s online FIRC is accessible for PC, Mac, and mobile devices, including iPad and Android platforms. There is no software to install. CFIs can log in anywhere there is an internet connection.

Estimated time to complete the FIRC material and take the required final exam is approximately 16.5 hours.

Access to Sporty’s eFIRC is available for one year for $99.