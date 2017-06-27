Baron debuts Baron Flight Cross Section

Baron, a provider of weather intelligence, has introduced Baron Flight Cross section, a new feature for the Baron Weather API for Aviation, a data distribution service that enables integration of data into a variety of applications.

Baron Flight Cross Section provides customers with detailed weather information for every altitude between takeoff and landing.

With Baron Flight Cross Section, customers can create a detailed vertical profile, directly from client apps or websites, of temperature, winds, turbulence or icing along their route.

Information is presented in a cross-sectional graphic, including different visual settings for optimizing viewing for different times of day.

In addition to Flight Cross Section, other data provided globally by Baron as part of the Baron Weather API for Aviation includes satellite imagery, significant weather, satellite derived radar (a product that provides weather data when no ground-based radar is available), winds and temperatures aloft, METAR reports, volcanic eruption data, and a lightning map that can display individual strikes or as a heat map showing where lightning activity is most intense.

All of these global data products, and all other weather data provided by Baron, is compiled from an array of public and private sources, according to company officials.

To ensure maximum up-time and performance, Baron Weather API for Aviation includes a network of data centers with built-in scalability designed to handle large usage demands.

Additionally, Baron Weather API features a streamlined on-boarding process and includes numerous data formats, including JSON and TMS, for integration into most applications and platforms.