Cessna 170 blown over by jet blast

The Cessna 170B pilot reported that while taxiing to his hangar at the airport in Durango, Colorado, a regional jet was stopped on the active taxiway, blocking his intended path.

He radioed over the common traffic advisory frequency and asked the regional jet to “move up so he could taxi behind” so he could proceed to his hangar.

The jet captain responded with “Standby” and then rolled forward and stopped.

The Cessna pilot continued his taxi, but as the airplane approached the rear of the jet, the jet blast blew the airplane off the taxiway and flipped it upside down.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings, and the firewall.

According to the FAA Aeronautical Information Manual, section 7-3-1(b) states, “During ground operations and during takeoff, jet engine blast (thrust stream turbulence) can cause damage and upsets if encountered at close range. Exhaust velocity versus distance studies at various thrust levels have shown a need for light aircraft to maintain an adequate separation behind large turbojet aircraft. Pilots of larger aircraft should be particularly careful to consider the effects of their “jet blast” on other aircraft, vehicles, and maintenance equipment during ground operations.”

Probable cause: The pilot’s decision to taxi behind a turbojet airplane into jet blast, which resulted in the airplane being blown off an active taxiway and flipped upside down onto terrain.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA167

This June 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.