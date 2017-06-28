NavMonster relaunches

CEDAR PARK, Texas — NavMonster, a free web-based application offering flight planning, weather, and airport airspace resources, has relaunched its website, along with a new, free app in the Apple store.

“As one of the early online general aviation weather and flight planning services, the NavMonster team is excited to restore this free service that lets pilots make the go/no-go decision due to weather quick and easy,” said Manager Glenn Chiappe. “We had such an outpouring from previous users to bring back our product and we want to ensure we are consistently delivering better than ever.”

Within the platform, all weather data is populated from FAA sources and is presented in a color-coded, tabular form in either the browser or IOS app.

Flight conditions are presented in standard color-coding for straightforward identification, according to company officials.

NavMonster encompasses meteorological terminal aviation routine weather reports (METAR), terminal aerodrome forecasts (TAF), winds aloft, pilot reports (PIREP), area forecasts, prognostic charting, and wind gust warnings.

Breaking down information even further, you can access prioritized data for a current GPS location or route, officials note. Specifically, when accessing the IOS app, your GPS location will give you data from all the nearby reporting stations automatically without even having to add the identifier for your current location.

Should you want to view a route, NavMonster returns weather for all reporting stations along the entered route. The returned information depicts not just endpoints or the midpoint, but an ellipse around the complete area route, officials explain.