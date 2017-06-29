Student’s landing goes awry

The student pilot reported that the high-wing airplane in which she had received her initial flight training had been sold, and she had transitioned to the low-wing Diamond DA-20.

She stated that she acquired 5.9 hours of flight training in the low-wing airplane before she was authorized to solo in that airplane.

During the accident landing, she reported that “My final approach speed was a little higher than recommended and the nose of the plane was pointed slightly left of the centerline upon landing.”

During the landing roll, she applied full back pressure and stepped on the brakes hard, but was unable to prevent the runway excursion at the airport in Salisbury, Maryland.

After departing the runway to the left, the airplane hit a ditch. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fiberglass fuselage structure.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s loss of directional control during the landing roll, resulting in a runway excursion and collision with terrain.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA155

This June 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.