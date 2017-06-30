Plane hits building after aborted landing

The Zenith CH-750 pilot reported that during takeoff, the airplane’s engine was producing normal rpm, and “the aircraft lifted off about halfway down the runway, but did not climb normally.”

He aborted the takeoff, landed beyond the departure end of the runway, and hit a building in Gainesville, Missouri.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the firewall and fuselage.

A post-accident inspection by FAA Aviation Safety Inspectors revealed that the carburetor was disconnected, however post impact or pre-impact separation of the carburetor could not be determined.

Probable cause: The pilot’s perception that the airplane was not climbing normally, which precipitated an aborted landing with insufficient runway remaining to stop the airplane safely.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA166

This June 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.