Video: From jungle to sky

The population of flyable Japanese Zeros has grown by one.
Plucked from the Papua New Guinean jungle, a restored Japanese Zero fighter has taken to the skies pic.twitter.com/R6IJ9D9871
— AFP news agency (@AFP) June 27, 2017
The population of flyable Japanese Zeros has grown by one.
Plucked from the Papua New Guinean jungle, a restored Japanese Zero fighter has taken to the skies pic.twitter.com/R6IJ9D9871
— AFP news agency (@AFP) June 27, 2017
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.