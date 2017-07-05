Plane noses over on landing

The pilot was attempting a wheel landing in the tailwheel Aviation Aircraft A-1C-180 at his private grass air strip in Comanche, Oklahoma.

During the landing touchdown, the airplane bounced once, settled back to the runway, and then suddenly nosed forward and came to rest inverted.

The pilot reported that he did not know why the airplane nosed over, but suspected the pilot rated passenger in the rear seat may have manipulated the flight controls in some manner.

During a post-accident interview, the passenger stated he remained clear of the rudder pedals and flight controls for the entire flight. The passenger also reported that he observed the flight controls move abruptly to the full aft position just prior to the nose over.

During a post-flight examination, the rudder and right wing were found to be substantially damaged.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain proper pitch control during touchdown, which resulted in a nose over and impact with terrain.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA165

This July 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.