Plane spotting at the Doña Ana County International Jetport

Officials at Francis Aviation, an FBO at Doña Ana County International Jetport in El Paso, Texas, note that plane spotters have enjoyed an interesting lineup of aircraft that visit the jetport.

“It’s been a really interesting spring with a lot of really interesting and unusual aircraft visiting the airport,” said Nicholas E. Gogolew, Jr., regional operations manager of Francis Aviation.

Below are just a few of the planes seen so far this year at the jetport.

This Sikorsky 61 is a civilian version of the SH 3A “Sea King” helicopter developed for the U.S. Navy in 1961 to detect and attack submarines, and to carry freight and passengers to vessels at sea. The civilian version is often used for freight, passengers and construction tasks. This helicopter stopped by Francis Aviation for fuel on its way to a commercial project in Dallas. The huge helicopter was used to lift air conditioners to the top of a building.