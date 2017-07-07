C188 hits power line

The Cessna 188 hit a powerline near Crawfordsville, Indiana, during an aerial application maneuver, sustaining substantial wing and fuselage damage. The pilot reported that there were no airplane mechanical malfunctions.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from the powerline during an aerial application operations.

NTSB Identification: CEN15CA293

This July 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.