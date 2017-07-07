EPS Diesel expands as engine certification nears

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — Officials with EPS Diesel expect to complete the FAA certification process by the end of this year for the company’s Graflight 8 engine.

Work toward a Type Certificate has been layered with the process that will lead to a Production Certificate, they noted.

Concurrently, EPS has been expanding its facilities. The latest addition is a two-story hangar at the New Richmond Regional Airport (KRNH) that adds a total of nearly 15,000 square feet to the 9,000 square foot hangar the company started with.

The new structure is intended to be used for engine testing and for developing STCs for existing aircraft models.

The new addition has outdoor test capabilities providing propeller test stands fully equipped with data acquisition systems and space for EPS’s mobile engine test laboratory (METL).

Earlier this year the administrative staff moved into a new, larger office space. EPS also has a fourth facility that has been used for concept and conforming engine assembly.

Later this year, the company will break ground for a new manufacturing building that will be set up for producing certified engines.

After a two-year hiatus, EPS plans to visit AirVenture where it will occupy exhibit spaces 16 and 17, just west of Exhibit Building C.

EPS President Michael Fuchs and VP Steven Weinzierl, who founded the company 11 years ago, will present three forums during AirVenture. The two engineers have developed a “clean sheet design,” intended exclusively for aviation.

With this new project they have introduced a wide range of innovations, including a patented glow plug, a new firing order, a carbon/steel crankcase and software that will monitor all engine functions, they said.

According to company officials, the Graflight 8 diesel engine, with a range of 320-420 hp, will allow owners to fly cheaper, go farther, fly faster or carry more load, and fly in geographic areas lacking avgas infrastructure. With its “Flat Vee” configuration, the engine will fit many legacy single or twin engine aircraft.