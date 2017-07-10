Saturday’s scene at the Arlington Fly-In

The 49th Arlington Fly-In ran July 7-9. Those of you near a calendar will notice the fly-in ran Friday to Sunday instead of the past Thursday to Saturday.

With Chamber of Commerce weather, the fly-in parking area hosted a healthy number — and wide variety — of aircraft.

One of the great things about smaller events is the ability to see a wide range of aircraft with relatively little walking. And Arlington is great for that.

FATPNW’s Sunday Fun Day

New this year was Sunday Fun Day. Flights Above The Pacific Northwest ( FATPNW ), an active Facebook-organized group, worked with fly-in organizers and the FAA to make Sunday all about pilots.

On the schedule was a Photo Safari Contest, a Spot Landing Contest, and a Flour Bombing Contest…and loads of socializing from start to finish. Members of FATPNW proudly wore decals on their aircraft.

Aircraft at AFI17