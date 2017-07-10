General Aviation News

Saturday’s scene at the Arlington Fly-In

The 49th Arlington Fly-In ran July 7-9. Those of you near a calendar will notice the fly-in ran Friday to Sunday instead of the past Thursday to Saturday. 

With Chamber of Commerce weather, the fly-in parking area hosted a healthy number — and wide variety — of aircraft.

One of the great things about smaller events is the ability to see a wide range of aircraft with relatively little walking. And Arlington is great for that.

Flights Above The Pacific Northwest (FATPNW) showed up in force, filling at least four rows of aircraft.

FATPNW’s Sunday Fun Day

New this year was Sunday Fun Day. Flights Above The Pacific Northwest (FATPNW), an active Facebook-organized group, worked with fly-in organizers and the FAA to make Sunday all about pilots.

On the schedule was a Photo Safari Contest, a Spot Landing Contest, and a Flour Bombing Contest…and loads of socializing from start to finish. Members of FATPNW proudly wore decals on their aircraft.

Aircraft at AFI17

A newly constructed Searey with carbon fiber hull at the 2017 Arlington Fly-In.

Looking west through the main parking show lines.

Murphy Aircraft’s new Radical with a bike rack on each wing.

Dave Desmon’s 1948 Ryan L-17 Navion glistened in the sunshine.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. I just hope the owner’s foot was removed before securing the plane.

Historic Flight showed off its Grumman F8F-2A Bearcat.

2000 Europa XS powered by a Rotax 914.

CubCrafter’s Carbon Cub on a set of 2200B Montana Floats.

Washington Army National Guard’s CH-47F Chinook.

A tail of a beastly Cessna 170B.

1996 Bradley Special powered by a 65-hp VW engine.

Bowers Fly Baby

Zenith CH701 powered by a Rotax 912ULS

