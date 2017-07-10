Saturday’s scene at the Arlington Fly-In

The 49th Arlington Fly-In ran July 7-9. Those of you near a calendar will notice the fly-in ran Friday to Sunday instead of the past Thursday to Saturday.
With Chamber of Commerce weather, the fly-in parking area hosted a healthy number — and wide variety — of aircraft.
One of the great things about smaller events is the ability to see a wide range of aircraft with relatively little walking. And Arlington is great for that.
FATPNW’s Sunday Fun DayNew this year was Sunday Fun Day. Flights Above The Pacific Northwest (FATPNW), an active Facebook-organized group, worked with fly-in organizers and the FAA to make Sunday all about pilots.
On the schedule was a Photo Safari Contest, a Spot Landing Contest, and a Flour Bombing Contest…and loads of socializing from start to finish. Members of FATPNW proudly wore decals on their aircraft.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.