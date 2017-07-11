FAA puts out help wanted sign

The FAA is accepting applications for entry-level air traffic controller positions starting through July 14, 2017.

The agency is hoping to fill 1,400 jobs.

Those interested should log onto the federal government’s official job site, USAJOBS.gov. Applicants must meet minimum qualifications and other eligibility requirements, agency officials noted.

Applicants will be separated into two pools of candidates. Pool 1 will include graduates of an institution participating in the Collegiate Training Initiative program who provide an appropriate recommendation, as well as eligible veterans. Individuals who qualify for Pool 1 are not required to take a biographical assessment.

Pool 2 includes the general public.

Air Traffic Control Specialists are responsible for the safe, orderly, and expeditious movement of air traffic through the nation’s airspace. Trainees spend their first several months of employment in a training program at the FAA Academy located in Oklahoma City, and continue their training once they are placed at a facility.

Controllers receive a wide range of training in controlling and separating live air traffic within designated airspace at and around an air traffic control tower or radar approach control facility, or an air route traffic control center.

You can learn more about the air traffic controller profession, as well as an overview of the day-to-day work, at the FAA’s aviation careers page.