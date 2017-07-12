Pilatus pilot’s checkride goes awry

During a pilot competency checkride in Belgrade, Montana, while on downwind in the traffic pattern, the pilot reported that the examiner requested a zero flap, power off, 180° approach and landing.

As the Pilatus PC-12 arrived at the threshold, the pilot noted higher than normal airspeed and a greater than normal approach angle of attack.

He increased the angle of attack until the stick shaker activated and then performed a go-around.

During the go-around, the tail struck the runway, but the pilot reported that he did not remember feeling the tail touch the runway.

After the go around, he completed the maneuver without incident.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the rudder during the tailstrike.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper use of pitch control during an instructional maneuver, which resulted in a tail strike during landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA174

This July 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.