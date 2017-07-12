STC awarded for King Air B200 anti-skid breaking system

Advent Aircraft Systems has been granted an FAA STC for its eABS anti-skid braking system for Beechcraft King Air B200 series aircraft.

The first customer airplane, a King Air 250, which was also the certification aircraft, was completed by Pro Star Aviation of Londonderry, New Hampshire. The STC was issued on June 30, and the plane delivered to the customer July 1.

Company officials say the eABS for the B200 series is very similar to that of the B300 series aircraft. They add they expect other certifications for the B200 to follow in the coming months.

The eABS reduces the risk of flat-spotting or blowing tires in all runway conditions, and allows aggressive braking as am alternative to the use of reverse thrust, reducing the risk of engine FOD ingestion and prop erosion, according to company officials.