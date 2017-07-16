Video: Cessna 2 Oshkosh

As the entire aviation industry prepares for the kickoff of this year’s AirVenture on July 24, 2017, our friends at FlightChops posted a video about last year’s mass arrival of 87 Cessnas in the annual Cessnas 2 Oshkosh.
As the entire aviation industry prepares for the kickoff of this year’s AirVenture on July 24, 2017, our friends at FlightChops posted a video about last year’s mass arrival of 87 Cessnas in the annual Cessnas 2 Oshkosh.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.