Checklist blows outside plane

The pilot reported that after completing his before takeoff checklist, the checklist was “blown” outside of the Evektor Sportstar at the airport in Eufaula, Alabama.

After he retrieved the checklist and restarted his engine, he stated that he “scanned all the instruments but did not go through the complete checklist.”

As the main landing gear lifted off the runway during the takeoff roll the canopy “popped up.”

The pilot stated that as he was attempting to close the canopy, the airplane drifted to the left of the runway and hit trees about 8 feet above the ground. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing and empennage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain direction control during takeoff, and the pilot’s failure to ensure that the canopy of the airplane was secured and locked prior to departure.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA198

