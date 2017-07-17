Reel Stuff sets sail with Cruise Flight in 2018

Cruise Flight, a first-of-its-kind aviation-themed Caribbean cruise on Holland America Line’s ms Eurodam, has been slated for Jan. 7-14, 2018.

Aviation fans will travel to exotic ports-of-call and aviation destinations in the tropics while engaging with legends of air and space, enjoying unique aviation excursions, and participating in educational programs and film screenings led by a variety of guest speakers.

Providing programming for the cruise is Ron Kaplan, founder and CEO of Reel Stuff Aviation Resources

Kaplan will assist Cruise Flight founder and director Mike McCabe and his team by securing presenters and scheduling theater programming for the maiden voyage, as well as developing marketing ties to industry and media as Cruise Flight eyes expansion.

“Ron adds to Cruise Flight his energy, passion and a 25-year history of bringing exceptional aviation experiences to life,” said McCabe. “It’s no surprise that his addition to Cruise Flight means more big news will follow as we look forward to exhibiting at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh next week.”

Each port-of-call on the cruise will bring guests to bucket list vacation destinations such as Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, Saint Maarten; and Holland America’s exclusive Bahamas Island, Half Moon Cay.

“We’ll check out the island aviation scene with some phenomenal people while having fun in and out of the water at some amazing places, as well,” said McCabe, adding that the trip presents a one-of-kind opportunity for networking among its like-minded guests.

In addition to producing film festival and screening events for non-profit organizations, Reel Stuff Aviation provides aviation production, fundraising, script review, event planning, talent, and media relations services.