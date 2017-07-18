Gary Lanthrum sent us this photo, with a note: “Flying is what we all love, but owning an airplane requires so much more than just enjoying the skies. At each oil change I get on the crawler and clean the belly of my plane, a Maule MX7-180C. This is the dirty diaper of aviation, and regular wash jobs seldom remove all of the grime that collects there. Now she’s ready to fly to Oshkosh!”

“Flying to Oshkosh will be my first long cross-country flight since becoming ADS-B compliant,” he adds.