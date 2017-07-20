Adaptor introduced to make G5 compatible with range of autopilots

Garmin’s G5 electronic flight instrument will soon be compatible with a wide-range of third-party autopilots available on the market.

Using the new GAD 29B adapter, the G5 directional gyro (DG)/horizontal situation indicator (HSI) can interface with a variety of autopilots to provide heading and course error to drive the autopilot.

With a compatible navigation source, the G5 can also interface with select autopilots for coupled flight in heading and navigation modes.

Additionally, when interfaced with a GTN 650/750 or GNS 430W/530W, the G5 can provide GPSS roll steering navigation from the navigator to the autopilot. Pilots select GPSS on the G5 and heading mode on the autopilot and the autopilot will fly smooth intercepts, holding patterns, procedure turns and more, according to Garmin officials.

Third-party autopilot support is expected to include the following autopilots:

Century II/III

Century IV (AC), IV (DC)

Century 21/31/41

Century 2000

Cessna 400B

Cessna 300 IFCS/400 IFCS

Honeywell (Bendix King) KAP 100/150/200

Honeywell (Bendix King) KFC 150/200

Honeywell (Bendix King) KAP 140

Honeywell (Bendix King) KFC 225

S-TEC 20/30/40/50/55/60-1/60-2/65

S-TEC 60 PSS

S-TEC 55X

Garmin expects to expand third-party autopilot compatibility for the G5 electronic flight instrument in the future.

The GAD 29B is expected to be available in September.

Additionally, Garmin is working on an amendment to the existing G5 supplemental type certification (STC) that allows certificated aircraft owners to mount the G5 electronic flight instrument flush with their aircraft instrument panel.

Garmin expects the STC to be complete in September and to encompass the same aircraft model list (AML) that contains more than 650 aircraft.