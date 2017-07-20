Bad fuel supply line brings down Aventura II

In an email sent to an FAA Aviation Safety Inspector by the student pilot, he reported that the experimental seaplane, an Aventura II, experienced a partial loss of engine power during takeoff about 400 feet above the ground near Fenton, Michigan.

He turned the seaplane toward the lake but as he ran out of “speed,” he “pitched it to the right into some trees.”

A post-accident examination of the engine by the FAA inspector revealed that the fuel supply line to the forward carburetor was cracked and leaking. The cracked portion of the line was about half inch outboard of the carburetor fuel intake fitting.The airplane sustained substantial damage to the empennage when it hit trees.

Probable cause: The failure of the student pilot to ensure that the experimental seaplane was airworthy prior to take off.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA143

This July 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.