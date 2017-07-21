Wipaire’s Laser Gear Advisory System now standard and available for retrofit

SOUTH SAINT PAUL, Minnesota — Wipaire’s exclusive Laser Gear Advisory system is now included at no additional cost on new Wipline float purchases, and is available for retrofit on Wipline-equipped aircraft.

Introductory pricing for retrofit kits is $4,995 uninstalled.

The laser system may be installed at one of Wipaire’s two locations in South St. Paul, Minnesota, or Leesburg, Florida. Installation is $1,300 to $1,500 depending upon aircraft model.

The Laser Gear Advisory system “gives busy pilots intelligent alerts of incorrect gear settings instead of repetitive statements that become easy to ignore,” explained Clint Clouatre, vice president of marketing and sales. “Utilizing laser technology accurate over various terrains, our new Laser Gear Advisory decreases the chance of an accident due to improper gear position.”

Wipaire’s Amphibian Gear Advisory system, known for its “Gear is up for water landing” and “Gear is down for runway landing” annunciations, has long been standard equipment on all amphibious Wipline floats.

The Laser Gear Advisory system, in contrast, remains quiet when the landing gear and detected surface are in agreement. The laser becomes active at approximately 400 feet above ground level and compares the gear position with the detected landing surface.

In the event of a mismatch, the system reminds the pilot to “Check gear” around 50 feet above the surface, allowing the pilot to initiate a go-around to address the gear position.

In the event of a laser malfunction, the system controller will revert to the standard gear advisory voice annunciations.

The Laser Gear Advisory system is currently available for pre-order for the following aircraft on Wipline floats:

Air Tractor AT-802 Fire Boss

American Champion 8GCBC Scout (coming soon)

Aviat Husky (coming soon)

Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Cessna 180

Cessna 182 Skylane

Cessna 185 Skywagon

Cessna 206 Stationair

Cessna 208 Caravan

Cessna 208B Grand Caravan

CubCrafters CC-18 Top Cub (coming soon)

de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver

Maule M5/M6/M7 (coming soon)

Piper PA-18 Super Cub

Floats delivered after July 21, 2017, will receive the Laser Gear Advisory system at no additional charge. Floats delivered before July 21, 2017, are eligible for retrofit at the introductory price.