GDL 82 ADS-B datalink introduced

Garmin has introduced the GDL 82 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) datalink, the latest addition to its line of certified ADS-B solutions.

The GDL 82 is a small, lightweight Universal Access Transceiver (UAT) with built-in GPS that integrates with the aircraft’s existing transponder and transponder antenna.

For aircraft owners looking for a turnkey solution to satisfy the requirements of ADS-B Out in the most economical manner, the GDL 82 is a straightforward path to meet regulatory requirements, officials add.

Becoming rule-compliant and avoiding the cost of modifying the existing aircraft panel is important to many aircraft owners, Garmin officials said. The GDL 82 provides pilots with a minimally intrusive ADS-B Out solution that doesn’t require any panel modifications. Installation is quick and easy because the GDL 82 boasts a patent-pending installation design, which is installed in-line with the aircraft’s existing transponder wiring and antenna to transmit the necessary ADS-B Out information.

The GDL 82 also contains AutoSquawk interrogation technology, which interfaces with most Mode C general aviation transponders to synchronize the squawk code between the transponder and the GDL 82, eliminating the need to install a separate dedicated UAT control panel. This technology eases the burden of manually keeping two squawk codes in sync while in flight, reducing pilot workload, according to Garmin officials.

The GDL 82 broadcasts on the 978 MHz frequency, providing a rule-compliant ADS-B Out solution for aircraft operating below 18,000 feet in the United States. The WAAS GPS receiver that is required for ADS-B compliance is built-in and offers additional cost-savings for aircraft owners without an existing WAAS GPS on board their aircraft.

Pilots who already utilize an ADS-B In receiver, such as the GDL 52, GDL 39/GDL 39 3D and Stratus line of portable solutions, can receive additional benefits as the GDL 82 compliments many existing products on the market, Garmin officials said.

With ADS-B Out, pilots using these products have access to a more comprehensive ADS-B In traffic picture, resulting in improved situational awareness.

The GDL 82, which includes a WAAS antenna and installation kit is expected to be certified and available in the fourth quarter of 2017 for an expected street price of $1,795.