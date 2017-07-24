First flight ends in fuel exhaustion

The pilot reported that the accident flight was his first flight in the experimental airplane, a Skybolt.

He planned a fuel stop during his long cross-country flight based on an estimated 12 gallons per hour fuel consumption rate. He added his estimated fuel consumption rate did not account for the fact that the engine had been upgraded from carbureted to fuel injected.

During the first leg of the cross-country flight, the airplane was on approach to the planned fuel-stop airport, however, he performed a go-around as the airplane ballooned during flare.

During the go-around, about 500 feet above ground level, the engine lost all power and he pilot performed a forced landing to a field near Junction City, Kentucky.

During the landing, the airplane struck an unoccupied house and came to rest on its right side.

Examination of the wreckage by an FAA inspector revealed that the airplane’s single fuel tank was not compromised and was absent of fuel. The examination did not reveal any preimpact mechanical malfunctions, nor did the pilot report any. The inspector also noted the right wing and fuselage were substantially damaged.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inaccurate fuel planning, which resulted in a total loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: ERA15CA272

This July 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.