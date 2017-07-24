Museum of Flight president steps down

SEATTLE — Doug King will step down Aug. 15 as president and CEO of The Museum of Flight.

Executive Vice President Matt Hayes will take over as president and CEO.

King will stay on as a consultant to the museum and will assist with the transition.

“This is a good time to make this change,” said King. “When I became president and CEO seven years ago, there was much to be done. We made adjustments to the staff structure and began a long-range planning process that is ongoing. And we embarked on a comprehensive campaign to raise funds for multiple projects like developing new educational programs, and building an Aviation Pavilion to cover much of our large aircraft collection. The campaign was tremendously successful and we accomplished most of what we set out to do, so now is a perfect time for a transition. I’m very excited about the opportunity to represent the museum externally and showcase our great education programs like the Aviation Learning Centers that provide a hands-on learning experience and bring the energy and excitement of flight to life.”

King was named president and CEO in November 2010. He came to The Museum of Flight from his post as president and CEO of the Saint Louis Science Center, the fourth largest science center in the country, where he served since 1995.

“It’s an honor to be moving into the president and CEO role,” said Hayes. “Under Doug’s leadership, the museum has grown significantly in size and scope and is even closer to achieving its mission to become the foremost educational air and space museum in the world. Doug’s shoes are big ones to fill, but he’s leaving the museum in excellent shape, thereby making for a smooth transition.”

A lifelong devotee of aviation and history, Hayes was soloing an airplane by the time he was 16 and before he got his driver’s license.

Hayes joined the museum as a volunteer in 2000, working to restore a World War II B-17 bomber. He’s been the museum’s Chief Financial Officer since 2010 and in January of this year was named executive vice president.