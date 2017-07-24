Video: Sully says no to ATC privatization

Recently posted to YouTube is a video of Capt. Chelsey “Sully” Sullenberger urging people to oppose legislation that would privatize the nation’s ATC system.

In the 30-second video, Sullenberger, the pilot who made a heroic emergency landing of a US Airways airliner in the Hudson River in 2009, calls privatization “a threat to our nation’s security, safety, access and basic fairness.”

“Lobbyists want to privatize air traffic control, handing control to the largest airlines, giving them the keys to the kingdom,” he says in the video. “We can’t trust the people who make your airline seats smaller to run ATC. This would allow a corporate monopoly to make decisions that put profits ahead of safety and would devastate rural communities.”