Zenith Super Duty debuts

On opening day of EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Zenith Aircraft Company introduced a new aircraft design at AirVenture: The STOL CH 750 Super Duty.

The latest model in the Zenith high-wing line developed by aeronautical engineer Chris Heintz, the STOL CH 750 Super Duty (SD) is an expansion on the two-seat STOL CH 750 light-sport aircraft, but offers increased load (and corresponding increased gross weight), the addition of a “jump seat” in the rear cabin area, and new engine choices for maximum short takeoff and landing (STOL) performance, according to company officials.

Immediately apparent upon entering the airplane is the fact that the traditional instrumental panel is nowhere to be found: It has been replaced with a single free-standing 17-inch display: The Avilution Unpanel integrated avionics display.

The Unpanel display, available to Zenith kit customers as an option, replaces the traditional collection of instruments, controls and smaller displays with a single 17-inch display. By removing the traditional instrument panel bulkhead from the cabin area of the CH 750 fuselage, the forward half of the cabin feels more like a helicopter, including helicopter-like visibility, according to company officials.

The cabin is 42 inches wide (and up to 50 inches at the shoulders thanks to the standard bubble doors) and includes adjustable front seats. The rear cabin area is fitted with a rear jump seat and can easily carry up to 200 pounds, Zenith officials said.

With a gross weight of 1,900 pounds, the prototype aircraft introduced at AirVenture is powered by a 205-hp IO-375 engine from Aero Sport Power

Fitted with a 82-inch Sensenich propeller, the prototype CH 750 SD is configured for maximum STOL performance. Like previous Zenith models, a wide choice of engines will be available for the new CH 750 SD model, ranging from 150 to 205 hp.

The CH 750 Super Duty model features fixed wing leading edge slats for outstanding STOL performance, and full length flaperons (that act as both full-length ailerons and flaps, for superior slow-flight handling), according to company officials.

Wing span has been increased to 33 feet, 5 inches (from 29 feet, 10 inches) increasing the wing area to 162 square feet for maximum load carrying capability while still offering short takeoff and landing capability.

The latest kit from Zenith Aircraft Company, the CH 750 “Super Duty” model is manufactured with extensive use of final hole size match-drilled parts and assemblies, company officials noted. It’s estimated that the kit will require a few hundred hours of basic assembly to put together, using pulled blind rivets as the primary fasteners.

Demonstrated takeoff roll is 115 feet for the STOL CH 750 Super Duty. Rate of climb is 1,350 fpm and cruise speed is 105 mph (without any speed mods and with bush tires). Stall speed is 34 mph and landing roll is as short as 150 feet, company officials report.

The company plans to offer both Zenair and Full-Lotus floats for the aircraft, with an increased gross weight of 2,200 pounds for the floatplane version.