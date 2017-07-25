Bird strike on takeoff bends Cessna 150

During the takeoff following a touch-and-go landing at the airport in Apopka, Florida, a flight of birds flew in front of the Cessna 150 and caused a bird strike on the right side of the airplane.

The pilot aborted the takeoff, landed on the runway, and was unable to stop as he reported there was “no runway distance for safe landing.”

The airplane departed the end of the runway, hit terrain, and nosed over.

The airplane sustained minor damage from the bird strike, and substantial damage to the fuselage and to the empennage during the accident.

Probable cause: Following a bird strike during takeoff, the pilot’s decision to land without sufficient runway remaining to safely stop the airplane, which resulted in an over-run, collision with terrain, and nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA220

This July 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.