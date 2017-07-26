Forecast estimates 1.2 million pilots and technicians needed by 2036

Boeing released its 2017 Pilot and Technician Outlook at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017, which projects a demand for more than 1.2 million pilots and technicians over the next 20 years.
Boeing forecasts that between 2017 and 2036, the world’s commercial aviation industry will require approximately:
- 637,000 new commercial airline pilots;
- 648,000 new commercial airline maintenance technicians;
- 839,000 new cabin crew members.
Projected demand for new pilots, technicians and cabin crew by global region for the next 20 years is approximately:
For information about the Outlook, including how the data is compiled, visit: Boeing.com/Commercial/Market.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.