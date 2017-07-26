Fuel exhaustion results in bent Bellanca

The Bellanca pilot reported that while on a cross-county flight, “it appears that I ran out of fuel and was forced to land on a road nearby and adjacent to the approach end of an active runway” near Tallahassee, Florida.

During the landing roll, the left wing hit a bush, and the airplane departed the road to the left into a ditch.

The left wing sustained substantial damage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper fuel planning, which resulted in fuel exhaustion and a forced landing on a road where the left wing hit vegetation and sustained substantial damage.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA209

This July 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.