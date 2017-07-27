uAvionix reveals SkyBeacon, a zero-install ADS-B Out solution

uAvionix Corporation has introduced SkyBeacon, which the company claims is the world’s first zero-install ADS-B Out solution meeting the FAA’s 2020 ADS-B Mandate.

SkyBeacon’s combines the LED navigation light technology with an ultra-compact Universal Access Transceiver ADS-B Out solution. With this solution, installation of ADS-B is as simple as changing a lightbulb, according to company officials.

SkyBeacon will be available in the first quarter of 2018 for experimental and light-sport aircraft.

“After a review of multiple aircraft we realized the position lights offered an ideal installation location,” said CTO Jeff Walker. “The SkyBeacon design positions the WAAS GPS near the top of the wing, offering an unobstructed view of the sky, while the UAT antenna remains clear of the airframe and vertically polarized. The mounting location, along with readily available power, help provide an install that is simple, and near zero effort. SkyBeacon addresses the challenges of equipage and offers the type of solution pilots have been demanding. It is affordable, easy to configure, and mounts in minutes. In addition, SkyBeacon will dramatically reduce avionics shop backlog.”

The new patent-pending design of SkyBeacon delivers bolt-on 2020 compliance, he noted.

Remove the current wingtip position light and replace it with the SkyBeacon. The existing wiring and circuit breaker provide power, no airframe modifications or additional antennas are required.

As an added bonus, the upgraded LED position lights deliver increased safety and night visibility at no additional cost, company officials said.

Goof-Proof Configuration

Upon initial power up, the SkyBeacon mobile application will automatically configure the ICAO address, emitter type, aircraft length, width and GPS offsets by accessing the aircraft registration information. The automatic configuration further reduces installation time and the number of misconfigured systems operating in the National Airspace.

Broadcasting on the UAT/978MHz frequency, SkyBeacon offers rule compliant operation up to FL180 within the U.S. An optional matching companion position light will be available to provide ADS-B In capability.

SkyBeacon is pending certification via approved model list (AML) for STC’d installation on hundreds of aircraft makes and models, company officials report.