Redbird GIFT software now available to student pilots

Redbird Flight Simulations released its Guided Independent Flight Training (GIFT) software for private pilots at EAA AirVenture 2017.

GIFT is a simulator-based training supplement that allows a student pilot to learn, practice, and get feedback on every maneuver required for a pilot certificate, at their own pace. It is meant to help pilots achieve their goals faster and for less money, according to company officials.

GIFT contains 33 modules that cover all the tasks and maneuvers required for private pilot training. Each module includes a video and written pre-flight briefing, a simulator mission with AI-powered real-time coaching, a post-flight debrief with objective scoring, and trend tracking from lesson history.

The simulator training program was designed to be curriculum/syllabus agnostic to allow flight training organizations to integrate GIFT into their existing curriculum, whether it be commercially or independently developed, Redbird officials said.

GIFT is “the next level of simulator-integrated flight training, allowing students to independently practice tasks, get feedback, and become comfortable with maneuvers before they get into the airplane,” said Josh Harnagel, VP of marketing. “Then, on their own time, the student can get back in the sim and continue to practice and see how their scores for each task improves.”

The GIFT software is sold directly to individual flight students and can be purchased at many local flight schools or online from Redbird. Students will be able to access GIFT modules on any Redbird Advanced Aviation Training Device (AATD).